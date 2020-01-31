advertisement

A man who allegedly spat on and attacked a transgender woman in a New York subway station was charged with hate crime.

Police arrested 26-year-old Pablo Valle in response to the January 24 incident, when multimedia journalist Serena Daniari was waiting for a train in Manhattan at around 8 p.m.

Daniari, who is also a transactivist, was at West 155th Street station when Valle and a woman who was not identified came up to them and started asking a number of unintelligible questions.

Daniari broke down in tears from a video posted after the attack on Twitter:

The journalist was wearing her headphones at the time, so she took them out and asked Valle to repeat. At that point, she said he “realized she was a transgender”.

According to the police, the 26-year-old then spat on Daniari and slapped her face. Valle’s female companion is said to have knocked the iPhone out of Daniari’s hand while making “derogatory comments”. Fortunately, Daniari was not seriously injured during the incident.

The police released a photo of the couple and asked the public for help to track them down. Face recognition technology helped the police identify Valle, and the 26-year-old was arrested on January 27.

As the New York Post announced today (January 31), Valle was charged with serious harassment and hate crimes in the first and second degrees.

No further arrests have been made, although hopefully the police will be able to track down the woman Valle was with at the time of the attack.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stop Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you are affected by one of these problems and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Mindline Trans + on 0300 330 5468. The line is open on Mondays and Fridays from 8:00 pm to midnight and is operated by trans volunteers.

