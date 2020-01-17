advertisement

A man has been charged in an incident that saw police confronting a man on a rooftop in the Saffron Lane area of ​​Leicester.

Timothy Abbott, 55, of Bloomfield Road, Leicester has been charged with intentional injury, death threats and criminal injury.

The charges relate to an incident at Bloomfield Lane on Wednesday January 15, in which a man climbed onto the roof of a property after a woman was assaulted.

A man is seen on the roof of a house at Bloomfield Road in the Saffron Lane area of ​​Leicester. Photo: Alex Hannam

(Image: Alex Hannam)

She suffered a minor hand injury.

There was a confrontation between the man and the Leicestershire police officers, who were called at 10:26 a.m. that morning.

The Bloomfield Road section was sealed off by police during the 11-hour standoff.

During the confrontation, the man could be seen making a cup of tea and gesturing towards the officers and the crowd who had gathered in a gesture of encouragement.

Emergency services, including several police cars and a fire truck, were on the scene.

He is scheduled to appear today at Leicester Magistrates Court.

