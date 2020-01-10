advertisement

Mountains in Burnaby are thanking a Good Samaritan for helping catch a man who was allegedly driving impaired with two young children in his vehicle and preventing a potentially serious collision.

Police said in a news release Thursday that Good Samaritan called 911 to report that a man suspected of injury had been trapped in a ditch near the intersection of Cariboo Road and Gaglardi Way shortly before 5 p.m. on January 2nd.

The caller first noticed the driver’s behavior as he headed west along Highway 1 near Langley, and followed him to Burnaby while providing timely and accurate updates to dispatchers along the way, police said.

Officers on the nearby patrol were able to locate the driver, on Eastlake Drive and Beaverbrook Drive, where he was allegedly involved only in a rear-end collision with another vehicle.

Police attempted to launch a traffic stop, but the man allegedly continued to drive before stopping on a secret lane on Eastlake Drive. He got out of his vehicle and was immediately taken into custody, police said.

The children were cared for by the Burnaby RCMP Victim Services Unit and taken by a family member.

“We are very grateful to the citizen who did not try to get involved or stop the vehicle himself, but rather ensured that we had accurate information about where the vehicle was going,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, is facing a number of charges including driving while impaired, driving while suspended and dangerous in a vehicle.

