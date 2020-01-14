advertisement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (ABC News / WOLO) – A man born before the start of World War II was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Greenville while wearing a mask.

Police responded to a bank robbery report Monday at 9:30 a.m. at a bank in South Pleasantburg.

The suspect, later identified as Gilbert Ware (86), allegedly entered the bank while wearing a mask and using a firearm to demand money from employees.

The bank employees complied with the request and gave the bank robber an undisclosed amount of money. Then Ware got into his car and left the premises with the money.

The Greenville Police Department grabbed the suspect a few blocks from the bank after breaking traffic. The firearm and the stolen money were also retrieved.

Goods were arrested and taken into police custody without incident. He has been charged with bank robbery, but further charges are expected to be filed.

It is currently unclear what the subject of the goods was, but no injuries from the incident have been reported.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $ 10,000 bond.

