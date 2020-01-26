advertisement

A second person was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The 21-year-old inmate is suspected of being involved in two incidents in Retford over the weekend.

One would have occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday and the other around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police went to the first “disturbance” at Dominie Cross pub on Grove Street after reporting that at least eight people were hitting the parking lot.

Paramedics found Mr. Sinnott unconscious with a fractured skull at Retford Market Place in Nottinghamshire early Saturday morning.

Previously, police had arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of serious bodily harm.

Then, after Mr. Sinnott died in the hospital surrounded by his family, the police launched an investigation into the murder.

The two arrested are still in detention.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson of the Nottinghamshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr. Sinnott, who our specialist officers continue to support.

“The family would like to convey their appreciation for the messages of support they have received and request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are still looking for people who may have been directly involved in the death of Mr. Sinnott and I urge anyone who has seen anything to come forward.

“The answers to this case lie in the community and I know there will be witnesses who will hold vital information for us.

“For the good of the family, I ask everyone who has witnessed these events to contact the Nottinghamshire police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have.”

