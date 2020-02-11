advertisement

A fourth man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed to death on a street in New Parks.

A 25-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on Friday in connection with the stabbing of a man in his 20s, found at New Parks Way on Sunday, January 5.

advertisement

He has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

At 5:26 p.m. on January 5, police were called to New Parks Way, where a man was found on the street with a number of stab wounds.

Police closed several streets in New Parks after stabbing

(Image: Leicester Media)

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A nurse on leave treated him when he lay injured.

Another woman related how she held the stabbed man’s hand while talking to him.

Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 25, all from Leicester, have already been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

They were all released on bail by the police pending further investigation.

Detective Constable Mike Archer asked the witnesses to contact the incident.

“Our investigations are continuing and anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to the police should contact them,” he said.

“Please think back to whether you were in the New Parks Way area across from the New Parks pools this Sunday evening?”

St Oswalds Road police in new parks after man stabbed

(Image: Leicester Media)

“Did you witness the incident or the events that led to it? Or do you have images of video surveillance or on-board cameras from the region at the time of which you have not yet told us?

“If you have any information, however insignificant it may seem, it is not too late to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact the police at 101.

.

advertisement