Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 10-year-old boy on Belper Street arrested a 32-year-old man.

The man, from Leicester, is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, January 18, when the boy was approached by a man who stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

The boy was treated at the hospital and is now out.

Officers investigating the Belper Stret attack have linked her to two other incidents in the area in the past week.

Police Search Sewers In Belper Street stabbing investigation

(Image: Leicester Media Online)

One of these allegedly took place around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, at Doncaster Road, Leicester, when a woman in her 30s was cut in the back of the head.

Two days later, Thursday, January 16, a 70-year-old man was found injured in the head and hands at Dean Street, Leicester.

The two victims were taken to hospital and have since been released.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said, “Following a public call this evening to find a man captured by CCTV, a 32-year-old man was arrested.

“Although I would like to thank everyone who shared our call and who have already contacted the police, I always appeal to anyone with information to share with us.

“If you have witnessed one of the incidents or if you have videos from CCTV or dashboard cameras from the region, you may have vital information to assist us in our ongoing investigations.” Please speak to the police if you can help. “

Anyone with information can contact 101, citing incident 145 of January 19.

