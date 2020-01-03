advertisement

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Co Fermanagh yesterday on suspicion of attempting to kill a county police officer.

The policeman was at Rosscah / Crevenish Rd at 2 a.m. on Thursday at home in Kesh when he heard a noise outside.

He opened the front door and was confronted by a masked man in black clothes and armed with a shotgun. The man then ran away across nearby fields near the local football club.

Det Chief Insp Julie Mullan said she believed “organized criminal elements” were responsible.

The official was supported by colleagues and his family, but was “traumatized” by the incident.

“It was a terrible incident and it will have a huge impact on him and his family.”

She said the investigation was ongoing and it was too early to rule out anything, including whether or not Republican dissidents were involved.

“It is too early to say what the motivation was or whether he was targeted,” she said.

Ms. Mullan also said there was “no other related investigation at the moment”.

Police Federation chairman Mark Lindsay told the BBC that it was “a new awakening if it is, of (criminals) trying to confront police officers in their own homes.”

“We don’t see much of it,” he said.

He said he had spoken to the officer involved, and he believed “a shotgun-type weapon was aimed at him and an attempt was made to fire that shotgun.”

“For some reason the gun didn’t go off,” said Mr. Lindsay. “Nobody knows why. There should be no place for this kind of mafia behavior. ”

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, said the “brazen attempt at murder” was “an outrageous attack on an official and must be condemned”.

She said, “It is a reminder of the threat and peril that police officers face every day when they try to protect our community.”

She said she talked to the police about the information and repeated her appeal to everyone to provide information.

The leader of the Social Democratic and Labor Party (SDLP), Colum Eastwood, said his thoughts were with the official and his family.

“Those behind the attack must understand and political leaders must make it clear to us that we are against any attempt to push back against violence or violate the rule of law,” he said.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA, Alan Chambers, said this was “a hard and undesirable reminder of the dangers our police officers face both on and off duty.”

The Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) asked anyone with information to contact the investigative team using reference number 126 dated 02/01/20 or through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

