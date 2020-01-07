advertisement

A 30-year-old man was arrested for inquiring about a woman’s assault and attempted kidnapping in Dublin on Monday morning.

The suspect’s vehicle was also confiscated and investigators set up inspection posts in Dublin 7, where the crime was committed.

The suspect was detained at Blanchardstown Garda station in accordance with Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was questioned about suspected wrongful detention. The confiscated car was subjected to a forensic investigation.

The attack and attempted kidnapping took place around 7.30 a.m. in the Martin’s Grove and Blackhorse Avenue area.

The woman, who is in her sixties, was approached by a man who tried to force her into the trunk of a car.

She managed to escape the scene and the car drove down Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city center. The car, referred to as the silver family sedan, may have turned left and driven onto Navan Road.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who is near Blackhorse Avenue between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., or anyone who has information about this incident.

They also address road users who may have camera shots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Station in Blanchardstown at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

