A man was arrested in connection with a series of sheep killings that raised fears of a satanic cult.

The 41-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on Friday, January 24, after being arrested by the police on six suspected criminal charges.

In November, local Judy Rudd was walking her two dogs when she came across a deceased, bloody sheep that had been sprayed with pentagrams.

Judy described the scene as “dark” and her husband Julian suspected that the murders could be related to “witchcraft”. Reverend David Bacon of St. Peter’s Church in the village pointed out that the pentagram on the sheep is a well-known satanic symbol.

The killings continued into the new year. Three more sheep were found dead this month. On January 2, a sheep was found that had been stabbed with a broken pitchfork and was lying next to a cross made of hay and straw.

Farmer Wendy Maughan, whose animals have been targeted, suspects that more than one person is responsible for the killings, the Advertiser and The Times report.

There are some intentions and plans – it’s pretty dark in that regard.

The sheep had settled about half a mile from the site, so they had to kill them and then take them there.

Sheep are quite strong and you have to know how to keep them. I think it’s more than one person and they have amazing gear.

A total of seven sheep were found dead, although a police spokesman said one of the sheep found in December with a slit the length of his body should not be linked to the other six attacks.

Many of the animals were found on the roadsides with brutal stab wounds.

The animals in the New Forest National Park are protected and regulated by forest officials, the corrupters who have expressed concern about the murders.

After the latest attacks, a spokesman for the Verder said:

It’s such a terrible and bad thing. It is a serious animal welfare problem and the death of these sheep is a significant loss to their owners

A spokesman for the Hampshire Constabulary revealed some details of the recent arrest, saying:

Officers who investigate a number of sheep killed in the New Forest have arrested a man. A 41-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of six criminal charges.

They refer to the death of sheep on Wittensford Lane and Kewlake Lane in Cadnam and on Penn Road in Bramshaw.

He remains in custody at this time.

Hopefully the arrest will end the gruesome deaths.

