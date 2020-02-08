advertisement

Gardaí continues to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident.

Gardaí, who is investigating the murder of a 46-year-old man on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny in the early morning of Thursday morning (February 6, 2020), announced that he has charged a 33-year-old man with the incident.

The man who was charged this morning (Saturday, February 8) is due to appear before the Kilkenny District Court this afternoon at 12 noon.

In particular, they are aimed at everyone who was in Castlecomer Road or Gas House Lane on Thursday, February 6, between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

This also applies to road users who may have camera shots. Anyone with information is requested to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056 777 5000.

