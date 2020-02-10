advertisement

A European arrest warrant has been issued to carry out the arrest.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in West Cork in 2016.

The incident occurred on October 2 in Skibbereen, where a man entered a house and once armed himself with a knife.

Gardaí said he threatened the residents of the house, stole their cell phone and left the scene.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí in the Clonakilty district and a man in his 20s was arrested on February 10, 2020, on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

The man was arrested with the support of the Northern Irish Police Service.

The man was detained at Clonakilty Garda station in accordance with Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Law Act, and has been reported to the Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday morning (February 11).

