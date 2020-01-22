advertisement

A man arrested after the death of a man in Kibworth Harcourt over the weekend was released without further action.

Police were called to an apartment in Glebeland, in the village near Market Harborough, at 7:31 a.m. on Sunday, following reports of an injured man in his thirties in the garden of some apartments.

The ambulance service was present, but the man died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man, arrested Sunday morning in connection with the death, was initially released on investigation.

He has since been released without further action.

However, the death is still treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “The death is currently considered unexplained and investigations are continuing into the circumstances.”

Police car and duct tape in front of a house in Glebeland, a new housing estate in Kibworth Harcourt

(Image: Alan Thompson)

