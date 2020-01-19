advertisement

State police say a man is in detention after stabbing his wife and then leading officers in a prosecution.

Tuscarora Township police were investigating an assault on a Saturday night between a husband and wife near Indian River.

They say that the husband stabbed his wife while they were in their SUV.

advertisement

She then tried to flee, but the soldiers say he chased her, continued to attack her, and then left.

Police say they tried to shoot him, but he chased them and avoided the scratches.

A soldier was finally able to force him into a ditch by performing a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver.

MSP says the man is now in Cheboygan County jail for fleeing from the police and driving while intoxicated.

They are also asking for additional assault charges.

Soldiers say the woman has undergone emergency surgery and is expected to recover fully.

advertisement