LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, they arrested a man who led police officers on a high-speed hunt on I-20 West that lasted over 30 miles.

Soldiers say they tried to stop the suspect on I-20 West at mile 44 on Wednesday around 9:00 a.m., but he fled as the soldier approached his vehicle.

Investigators said the officers were chasing the suspect off I-20 West at Junction 11 in Aiken County.

A soldier is said to have performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle and arrest him.

There are no reports of injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

The suspect’s name has not been released as the case is still under investigation.

Soldiers say he has been charged several times, including for heroin trafficking, stopping for flashing lights and sirens, suspended driving, and possession of a gun during a violent crime.

He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

