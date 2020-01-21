advertisement

A 41-year-old man was arrested after shooting a knife at security staff at the Royal Medicare in Leicester.

The incident occurred during a crash outside the hospital’s adult accident and emergency department near Welford Road early this morning.

Several patients and their family members witnessed the altercation.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I spent the night there after welcoming my sick wife. It was a very busy night.

“I went to get my car to pick it up when I saw a man yelling at two security personnel outside the entrance.

“It was pretty scary.”

He added: “I would like to congratulate the security staff for staying so calm and ensuring that no harm was done to anyone. They were very professional and deserved credit, as were the nurses and the other members. medical staff. “

LeicestershireLive has asked Leicester NHS Trust University Hospitals for comment on the incident and is awaiting a response.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:15 am today to report a man threatening security personnel with a knife in front of the Royal Medicare in Leicester.

“When confronted, the man dropped the knife and left the scene.

“No one was injured during the incident.”

She added: “A 41-year-old man was arrested on Infirmary Road on suspicion of possession of a knife and a fight.

“He remains in police custody.”

Anyone who has witnessed the incident can contact the police at 101.

