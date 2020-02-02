advertisement

A 50-year-old man was arrested after a hate crime known as racist.

A man was arrested after a “hate crime” at his home in Omagh, Tyrone.

Detectives arrested the 50-year-old man after an incident on a property in Saint Patrick’s Terrace on Saturday evening (February 1).

The PSNI has said that a man with a bat attacked a house while shouting racist embankments while trying to force his way into the property.

As a result, a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy who were in the house jumped out of a window on the first floor.

The woman has suffered pelvic injuries that require surgery while the child has not been injured.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “The suspect was detained at the scene of the crime and is currently in police custody.

“We treat this incident as a hate crime and I appeal to witnesses.

“Hate crimes have no place in society and should be rejected and slandered by everyone. If you can help with our investigation, please contact 101 using the reference number 1876 01/02/20.”

