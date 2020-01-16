advertisement

A man was arrested after an 11-hour confrontation on the roof with the police.

At 10:25 a.m. yesterday, officers were called to report an assault on Bloomfield Road in Saffron Lane, Leicester, following an assault in which a woman sustained a minor hand injury .

The suspect climbed on the roof of a house, where he removed tiles to create a hole where he could sit, threw tiles in the street and drank tea.

At one point, he raised his glass in a cheering gesture to the crowd who had gathered to watch the incident unfold.

A man is seen on the roof of a house at Bloomfield Road in the Saffron Lane area of ​​Leicester. Photo: Alex Hannam

(Image: Alex Hannam)

Negotiators were deployed to the scene, and after 11 hours of negotiations, the man got out and was arrested at 9:15 p.m.

Leicestershire police said in a statement yesterday evening: “After lengthy negotiations, the man was arrested a short time ago on suspicion of assault and damages. He has been taken into police custody .

“Bloomfield Road, between the junctions with The Fairway and Heathcott Road, was closed while officers were handling the incident.

“The road has now been reopened.

“The officers thanked the local community for their patience and support during the police operation.”

Investigations are still underway into the circumstances of the incident.

