A 49-year-old man appeared in court after being charged with firearms offenses in an incident that saw armed police close a Derbyshire road.

Friday morning, Stephen Cross, homeless, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Cross, who wore a gray sweater and gray jogging pants in the courtroom, was charged with possession of a firearm with the intention of causing fear of violence and of having a firearm in the intention to resist arrest.

The charges relate to a police incident on Wednesday morning in which armed officers were called to Briar Gate in Long Eaton at 7.45 am to report a man with a gun.

Negotiators and senior detectives were also deployed to the scene.

Derbyshire police said no shots had been fired and the residents were safe.

Cross will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday March 6. He is still in detention.

