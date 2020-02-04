advertisement

A man was stabbed 11 times while a woman trying to protect him received two knife wounds in a dispute over the loan of a car, a court said.

Leicester Crown Court heard today that defendant Mark MacIntosh wanted to pick up his Mercedes from a garage where it was being repaired and attempted to urge his longtime partner to drive him there in his daughter’s car.

But her daughter, who “had a history of not getting along” with MacIntosh, said no and there was an argument upstairs in a terraced house on Flatholme Road, Netherhall, Leicester.

The young woman’s boyfriend intervened and told MacIntosh to “not talk to her partner this way” and MacIntosh went back downstairs.

He would have been seen going to the kitchen and the sound of a cutlery drawer being opened would have been heard.

Moments later, MacIntosh, 42, with no fixed address, went back upstairs to confront him again, pulling his arm, pushing him to hit MacIntosh in the face and throw him to the ground.

The court heard MacIntosh and then “jumped and pulled out a knife” and stabbed the unarmed man 11 times, including in the head, neck and chest.

Another of MacIntosh’s partner’s daughters entered the room and attempted to intervene and was stabbed twice – in the hand and in the thigh.

A resting nurse who lived next door heard the commotion and rushed to help the two victims.

Meanwhile, MacIntosh fled.

He finally surrendered to Leicestershire police 19 months later, in August 2019.

He denies being charged with attempting to kill the male victim and intentionally injuring the female victim.

Prosecutor Andrew Copeland described the events of January 6, 2018, on the first day of the trial today.

He said that the fact that MacIntosh recovered the knife before going to confront someone suggested that he was not only acting in self-defense when he stabbed him.

He said: “It can be said that he was acting in self-defense. You may want to keep in mind – why did he come down and take the knife?

“If he feared for his own safety, he could go through the front door.

“The Crown’s case is that there are so many injuries that there was only one thing that crossed his mind at the time – that was to kill.

“What other possible conclusion can there be other than an attempt to kill?”

The trial continues.

