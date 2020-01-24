advertisement

A man admitted to murdering mom of three Suvekshya Burathoki at her home in Leicester last year.

Hafiz Sharifi, 29, stabbed his ex-partner Suvekshya, known as Fatima, at his home in Bartholomew Street, Highfields, on Tuesday October 8.

Sharifi, without a fixed address, appeared today at Leicester Crown Court to plead guilty to murder.

In a statement today, Leicestershire police, their officers were called to the home at 8:30 am and spoke to witnesses, who helped them establish that Sharifi – his former partner – was the person responsible.

The force said: “An investigation into the murder has been opened, but it has also been reported that he walked away from the scene and that his whereabouts are unknown.

Mom of three Suvekshya Burathoki, 32

Mom of three Suvekshya Burathoki, 32

“Following police investigations, Sharifi was found at an address in Coventry. On the afternoon of October 10, he was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Fatima.

“Sharifi admitted to the police that he had been drinking and also took cocaine the night before his death.”

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski, of the Major Crimes Team of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), was the chief investigative officer.

He said: “This is a brutal and violent murder that shocked the residents of what is a very close street.

“According to those we spoke to during the investigation, Fatima was well known and incredibly appreciated by those who knew her.

Hafiz Sharifi murdered his ex-partner Suvekshya Burathoki

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

“Sharifi could not face his actions – he knew he was wanted – and tried to hide.

“We feared that he had attempted to leave the country, but it was thanks to the team involved in this murder investigation that we were able to find him in Coventry and arrest him.

“I hope Fatima’s family can take comfort in the fact that he pleaded guilty today to his murder.

“It also means that those who were to testify in what would no doubt have been an emotional trial will not have to do so.

“My thoughts and condolences remain with the family and loved ones of Fatima.”

Sharifi will be sentenced to Leicester Crown Court on Friday February 21.

