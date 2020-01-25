advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – A man is locked up for making wrong purchases and stealing money from American Legion Post 568 on Birney Avenue.

Christopher Crawford is said to have spent nearly $ 17,000, made personal journeys, and used Uber. He is also charged with forging his status as a veteran.

“When you join a club like this, you usually have to look at their DDW-214, which tells you how many years you have been in service, what medals and stuff you have,” said Thomas Benson of the Legion. “I think he forged a lot of his stuff.”

Crawford has portrayed himself as a veteran claiming to have left the service due to honorable dismissal.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Crawford went AWOL after 2 months and 25 days while he was still in the boot camp.

Veterans in the area are not surprised to see the new indictment against Crawford.

The commander at VFW Post 25 in Scranton said he spent about 2 years there; officials suspect that he had arranged similar fraud at that organization.

Crawford offered to run the VFW before he even became a member, and offered to arrange finances and recruitment.

“He brought 3 or 4 boys in uniform and said,” I bring all these young boys “and he just sent a flag,” said Commander James Kuchwara.

Commander Kuchwara said he couldn’t produce paperwork to get into the VFW and eventually he stopped living.

“This man did not only do what he did with the legion he took from the community, because that is what VFWs and legions are,” Commander Kuchwara added. “We support the community.”

In a statement, Prosecutor Mark Powell said that Crawford’s actions were breathtakingly brutal and unprecedented. He is accused of a misrepresentation of military service and a misrepresentation of an award or medal.

“I am really happy to see the public prosecutor step forward and bring the charges that this young man has earned so much,” said district commander Chester Potoski of VFW District 10.

