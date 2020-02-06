advertisement

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – MPs from the Orangeburg district arrested a man who was charged with multiple vehicle break-ins last year.

According to the authorities, 20-year-old Jakorey Barber is charged with twice breaking into a motor vehicle, three times theft and additional charges.

According to the investigators, on November 6, 2019, a representative car was broken into in a hotel on Citadel Road.

The same night, the authorities said, another vehicle had broken into another hotel on Citadel Road.

In both cases, MPs claimed that Barber stole legal equipment and cash.

On November 8, according to authorities, Barber stole electronic devices from a vehicle waiting to be repaired at the Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. This is located about 1.6 km from the hotels where the previous break-ins occurred.

MPs said they later caught Barber after a chase.

Authorities say he has a $ 43,261 bond.

