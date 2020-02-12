advertisement

A man has been charged with four thefts in north Leicester in the past six weeks.

Craig Sheldon, of Drummond Road, Beaumanor Estate, Leicester, was also charged with theft of razor blades from an Exploration Drive store in Leicester on January 17.

The flights all took place between December 31 of last year and February 2 of this year.

The robbery charges relate to incidents in:

– Belgrave Boulevard, Mowmacre Hill, Leicester, December 31, during which cigarettes, money and alcohol were taken

– Norwich Road, Stadium Estate, Leicester, February 1, during which money, scratch cards and a mobile phone were stolen

– Sibson Road, Birstall, February 1, during which money was stolen

– Beaumanor Road, Leicester, February 2, during which money was stolen.

The 40-year-old is also charged with three counts of knife possession in the three incidents of February 1 and 2.

Sheldon was scheduled to appear today at the Leicester Court of First Instance.

