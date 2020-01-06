advertisement

MONTREAL – The Border Services Agency of Canada says a man has been charged with acting as an immigration consultant without authorization, as well as to encourage refugee claimants to misrepresent facts on applications to stay in Canada.

Francois Teasdale appeared in court in Montreal on Monday after he was originally indicted on December 5 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

According to the CBSA, Teasdale allegedly provided immigration counseling for compensation without being authorized to do so between August 19, 2015 and November 16, 2017. He is also alleged to have knowingly advised people to make misrepresentations to the Board of Immigration and Refugees Division of Defense of Refugees.

CBSA spokesman Dominique McNeely would not comment on the scope of the investigation, but he said it appears some refugee claimants may have acted on Teasdale’s advice.

In Canada, any person providing immigration advice, counseling, assistance or representation must be certified by the Immigration Regulatory Advisors of the Council of Canada.

Teasdale’s case returns to court in March.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

