The incident happened on Friday evening.

A man in his eighties is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Kerry on Friday evening January 17.

The collision occurred on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on the N72 at Churchview in Rathmore.

The male pedestrian was seriously injured after the incident and was later removed from the scene by ambulance.

He is currently in critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

The street on which the collision occurred is expected to remain closed overnight so that the forensic collision investigators in Garda can conduct an investigation.

Local diversions will take place from Friday evening.

The Gardaí investigation addresses witnesses and road users who drove on the N72 towards Mallow between 7 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Gardaí particularly asks those who may have seen a small silver car on the road at that time to contact them.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to contact Millstreet Garda Station at 029 700 02 or Macroom Garda Station at 026 205 90.

Alternatively, people can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

