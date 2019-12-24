advertisement

A 54-year-old man was remanded in custody after being charged with a knife attack on a family in which a woman had to undergo emergency surgery for nine hours.

Thomas O’Sullivan was brought before a special Christmas Eve session at the Cork District Court and charged with three different attacks that harmed a 47-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter, and her ten-year-old son.

advertisement

Mr. O’Sullivan was charged on December 23 at an address on Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte, Cork, with charges of attacking all three of them. This violated Section 3 of the 1997 Act on Non-Fatal Crimes Against the Person.

Judge Mary Dorgan, at the request of Insp Sean McCarthy, issued an order to prohibit the naming of the injured on foot and stated that Gardaí wanted to protect the anonymity of the only ten-year-old child.

Det Garda Dermot Crowley provided evidence of arrest, indictment and caution and informed the court that Mr. O’Sullivan had made no response to the first two allegations of assaulting the woman and her 20-year-old daughter.

However, he said Mr. O’Sullivan responded to the charge of attacking the ten-year-old boy, saying, “I didn’t think I attacked him – I know there are six out of one, half a dozen of him others are, but I I didn’t think I would attack him. “

Insp. McCarthy said that Gardaí wanted to appeal against the defender’s release. Frank Buttimer said his client was seeking to be released on the three charges brought against him.

deposit

Det Garda Crowley said Gardaí had lodged an objection to the bail because the charges were serious and the three parties mentioned above had been sentenced to serious injury. The indictment was sentenced to five years in prison.

He said the state would claim that the older woman had a series of stab wounds on her upper body, while the younger woman had a stab wound on her neck and the boy had a stab wound on his side.

He said all three had to be treated for their injuries at Cork University Hospital, where the older woman had to undergo nine hours of emergency surgery to treat the injuries she had sustained in the attack.

He said that he also based his objection on the strength of the evidence against the accused that the state would claim he had entered the family home with a balaclava, which he then removed from the house.

He said the 20-year-old woman and her sister, who is in no way called an injured person, recognized Mr. O’Sullivan when he removed his balaclava and they identified him as the attacker of Gardaí.

Gardaí had also received CCTV recordings from Mr. O’Sullivan’s house in Silvercourt, Silversprings, and identified him as clothed before and after the attack, similar to what witnesses described during the attack.

Det Garda Crowley said Gardaí is also refusing bail for Mr. O’Sullivan because he is only a five-minute walk from the injured in the case and fears that if he was bailed he would disturb witnesses.

Mr. Buttimer said he believed it was an appropriate case for a bail because the only valid objection by Garda to the bail was the seriousness of the charge, and he indicated that Gardaí had no concerns that he would escape if he would be given a bail.

Strong bonds

He indicated that Mr. O’Sullivan had close ties with the community, which can be seen from the fact that his family was deeply concerned about him and had regularly called to Mayfield Garda Station during his detention.

He also said that Mr. O’Sullivan’s son lived outside of Cork County and was ready to accept his father to regulate the proximity to the injured and to ensure that no witnesses were disturbed.

Judge Dorgan said, however, that she was refusing the bail because of the seriousness of the allegations, the strength of the evidence that Mr. O’Sullivan has associated with the allegations, and the possibility that he might disturb witnesses.

Insp McCarthy said that Gardaí had applied for pre-trial detention by December 27 and Judge Dorgan had him pre-trial to make him reappear that day, while she also gave him free legal aid after hearing that he was paying disability benefit.

advertisement