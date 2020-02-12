PSNI investigators have accused a 52-year-old man of murdering journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by the New IRA at Creggan in Derry in April last year.

The writer (29) observed riots behind police lines in the Creggan when she was killed by a shot by a Republican dissident.

The man was one of four men arrested in Derry on Tuesday in connection with the murder. Three other men, aged 20, 28 and 29, were released after questioning, but on Wednesday evening the police announced that they had charged the 52-year-old man with murder.

The police said the suspect was from Derry. He is also accused of having a firearm to endanger life and profess to be a member of a banned organization.

He will appear before the Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said: “I have always said that there were a number of people involved in the shooters the night Lyra was killed, and while the day is important for the investigation, the search for evidence remains to take the shooter to court, active and ongoing. “

Mr. Murphy had previously again publicly requested information related to the murder of the young journalist.

“I always believed that some people in the church knew what happened and who was involved. I understand that people might be afraid to speak to us. I have previously given my personal assurance of anonymity for the purpose of this investigation, and I am renewing that assurance today as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder, ”he said.

“We have seen widespread aversions after the murder of Lyra, and I am still determined to work with the community and local police to translate this aversion into concrete evidence and bring those who murdered Lyra to justice,” he added added.

Det Supt Murphy appealed to the PSNI to provide the PSNI with cell phone recordings that had been taken on the night of the murder and had not previously been shared with the police.