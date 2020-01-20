advertisement

A 30-year-old man suffered a broken skull and bled to the brain after being attacked by two men armed with a hammer and baseball bat over the weekend in Cork.

Gardaí hopes to interview the victim, who comes from the Glen in the north of the city, after being attacked by two men who got out of a car when they saw him on Great William O at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday ‘Brien Street near Blackpool Church saw night.

The two men threw the victim to the ground and hit him with a hammer and baseball bat, hitting the man several times on the head and breaking his skull.

The man was rescued when a group of detectives on patrol in an unmarked car encountered the attack and immediately arrested the two assailants while the injured was brought to the Cork University Hospital in an ambulance.

The man is believed to have had surgery on the CUH and was locked up for observation overnight before releasing himself. Gardaí hopes to receive a statement from him about the attack today.

The two arrested men – 37 and 33 years old, and both from Farranree – were taken to Mayfield Garda Station, where they were interrogated for several hours before being released without charge.

Gardaí has ​​also collected CCTV material from a number of locations on Great William O’Brien Street and will investigate it before submitting an attack file to the prosecutor.

