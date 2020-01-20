advertisement

Gardaí in Cork opened an investigation after a man was poured gasoline and set on fire in an overnight attack that left him with life-changing injuries.

The attack occurred when three men with an alleged machete and iron bars broke into a house in Dunard in Mayfield at around 4:00 am on Monday morning and started attacking a 23-year-old man.

The man suffered a series of serious head and torso injuries before the gang left the house to return and pour petrol over him before he caught fire.

The man’s family warned him and he was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance, where he fell into a coma on a ventilator while doctors were working to treat severe head and torso burns.

In the meantime, two units of the Cork City Fire Service were called in to deal with a fire at the Dunard house, and the situation was quickly brought under control before the units returned to the base.

The attackers fled in a black Ford Mondeo and Citroen Berlingo van and were chased by Gardaí from Mayfield, who lost them on icy roads near the Fox & Hounds pub in Ballyvolane.

However, gardaí has ​​since recovered a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Berlingo from a location south of Cork City, and garda technical experts have started a forensic investigation of both vehicles for DNA and other evidence.

Gardaí has ​​also cordoned off the site of the attack in Dunard, and garda technical experts have started investigating the building, while officials have also started collecting CCTV material from the area.

Detectives also spoke to a number of people who witnessed the attack to see if they could identify the perpetrators who appear to be unmasked and may be known to the injured party.

Gardaí says they’re open to a motive for the attack, but they’re investigating whether it could be related to a personal argument between two men in their twenties.

