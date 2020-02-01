advertisement

A man in his twenties suffered “stab wounds” yesterday in a suspected hate crime at a train station in Co Kildare.

Gardaí is investigating a serious attack that occurred at around 6.40pm on January 31 at a train station in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

A man in his twenties suffered stab wounds and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with so-called non-life-threatening injuries.

A forensic investigation of the scene was carried out by investigators from Garda Scenes of Crime.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.

The Gardaí published a strategy for diversity and integration last year to improve the detection, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes.

Chris Pender, a Kildare city council member living in Newbridge, welcomed the news that the attack would be treated as a possible hate crime.

“It is great to see that this is treated as a hate crime. It is a huge change from how such attacks were handled years ago,” said Pender.

“But I don’t want people to think that this is a normal event, it’s just a one-time incident that needs to be addressed.”

“Kildare is not inherently hateful, especially not Newbridge. It is an honest, welcoming and open community. “

He called for the establishment of a separate police unit in the community and an amendment to hate crime legislation to ensure law enforcement.

“I think the best way to fight crime is for Gardaí to be outside, meet up with people and let them know that they are there and will protect them. Then they need to be supported by effective laws,” he added ,

