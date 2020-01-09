advertisement

A 20-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap an older woman in Dublin on Monday said it was “just kidding” after he was charged with hearing a court.

Martin Gallagher appeared before the District Court in Dublin for trying to kidnap and raid the 69-year-old woman next to Phoenix Park.

Mr. Gallagher of Rusheeney Avenue, Hartstown, Dublin 15, is accused of detaining the woman in Martins Grove on Blackhorse Avenue on January 6, 2020.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the woman went for a morning walk. Gardaí said a man approached the woman and tried to force her into the back of a car. The woman escaped and Gardaí initiated an extensive investigation, which included checkpoints, door-to-door investigations and several public requests for information.

The following day, Mr. Gallagher was arrested in the Blanchardstown area. He was released Wednesday morning after being interviewed by gardaí, but was arrested that evening in connection with the alleged attempted kidnapping.

The defendant appeared at the Dublin District Court in a gray sweater and navy pants. Shortly after entering the court, he kissed supporters in the public area.

Detective Garda Paul Kirwan told judge Brian Smyth that he had accused Mr. Gallagher of the crime in the early hours of Thursday morning. He said the defendant did not answer the indictment. Defense attorney Michael Kelleher said, however, that his client claimed that he had given an answer that was not recorded by gardaí.

He said Mr. Gallagher replied. “I’m sorry, it was a joke that went wrong.” Mr. Gallagher was “eager” to give this answer, the lawyer said. Det Garda Kirwin requested that Mr. Gallagher be taken into custody.

There was no bail request, and Judge Smyth agreed to detain the accused until a hearing on January 16 at the Cloverhill District Court.

The judge also agreed to provide legal aid after reading a statement of funds for Mr. Gallagher.

