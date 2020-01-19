advertisement

Gardaí arrested a man in his sixties for questioning an incident in Co Kerry that left an 88-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials arrested the man late Saturday night and confiscated a silver car for a forensic investigation as part of her investigation of the hit, and ran on Killarney-Mallow main street in Rathmore on Friday evening.

The 88-year-old victim from Rathmore suffered severe head and chest injuries when he was stopped by a car at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening that did not stop at Churchview in Rathmore.

Witnesses sounded the alarm and paramedics took care of the elderly man on site before being ambulance-taken to the university hospital in Cork, where he was in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

West Cork Division detectives arrested the suspect late Saturday night and took him to Bandon Garda station to inquire about the hit and the escape.

The Rathmore area man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects to be detained for up to 24 hours before they need to be charged or released.

They also confiscated a silver car that underwent a technical investigation by a garda forensic accident investigator to determine if it was the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

