advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, January 26th, the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro hosted a whale festival for the 51st time, celebrating the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season.

Hundreds of families gathered on the beach to barbecue for a day, play games around the sea and get to know the gentle giants of the earth.

advertisement

“We have activities that give children an idea of ​​how big whales are,” said Matt Christopherson, program assistant at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. “You can climb in a tube the size of a Walaorta, and we have transporters the size of a wall.”

There were a number of stalls in the aquarium area that lined the entrance with numerous environmental groups, including the American Cetacean Society and International Bird Rescue, which provided information on whales, dolphins, seabirds, and other coastal animals. Some tables invited participants to make clay models of marine animals, and others had whale bones that they could see and feel.

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)



Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26 to celebrate the Pacific Gray Whale migration and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)



Hundreds of families came to San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26th at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro to celebrate the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26th at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro to celebrate the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

Hundreds of families came to San Pedro for the 51st annual Whale Fiesta Sunday afternoon on January 26th at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro to celebrate the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale and the start of the Southern California whale watching season. (Hunter Lee, press telegram / SCNG)

“The whales set off south from the Bear and Chukchi Sea a few months ago and have made their way to the warm waters of the Baja Peninsula,” said Christopherson.

The route is considered one of the longest migration routes for mammals.

In the auditorium, experts led the participants to informative discussions about whales, migration patterns and other aquatic topics. During a discussion entitled “Thar She Blows”, participants learned about the different classes of whales, their diet and their role in the ecosystem. Whales, dolphins and bottlenose dolphins fall under the Cetacean Infraorder, which is derived from the Greek word “Cetus” or sea monster.

On the beach, dozens of children have teamed up to shovel sand and build a life-sized, 45-foot-long sand sculpture of a humpback whale.

“This is a tradition that has existed since the 1970s,” said Christopherson.

advertisement