What is Galentine’s Day, you might ask?

Well … we could tell you, but it might make more sense for Leslie Knope to explain it to us …

Clip about parks and recreation

To celebrate Galentine Day 2020, Omniplex Cinemas across the country are bringing Mamma Mia to the big screen for just one day.

The film, released for the first time in 2008, developed into a box office hit that conceded $ 615 million worldwide, and the sequel to 2018 was also a huge commercial success.

Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski have sung no less than 22 of the film’s best ABBA songs during these special screenings.

The film opens on Thursday, February 13, at 6.30 p.m. The tickets cost only € 10, including your cinema ticket and a medium combination!

Here you can check the availability of the film at your local omniplex.

