advertisement

A mother was “driven crazy” after seeing her little girl play with her dead neighbor’s ghost, she claims.

20-year-old Georgia Hooson started filming daughter Iris May Hooson when she saw that she didn’t say anything special, even though she had turned her back on her mother.

advertisement

What she then saw on the video shocked her when only where Iris was looking a white spot – or a “ball” – was flying in the air.

You can watch the creepy footage below:

A second video, shot an hour later, shows the little girl looking back in the air before falling into his crib while a second ball flies towards the camera in the same place.

Georgia from Wrexham, Wales said that she “immediately” thought the white light was a ghost when Iris May made a “strange move” with her head. “She kept shaking her head, so I videotaped it,” she said.

The young girl not only shook her head but also talked. Confused, the mother immediately took out her cell phone to film the whole thing, and at that point she noticed the bullet. She said: “I was absolutely thrilled. I didn’t know what to think. “

It took a while, but it fell and you can only see this ball circling and coming out. It’s just crazy. I just took it in to see if it would happen again, and it did. That was about an hour later.

The 20-year-old mother had been heartbroken when her neighbor and friend suddenly died six years ago. She thinks Iris May spoke to his mind.

After being instructed by a clairvoyant to show her daughter a photo of her neighbor, Georgia claims that the little girl is “very excited and started clapping her hands and so on”.

She doesn’t usually do that with strangers. She’ll only scream. But she was really excited to see the pictures … I immediately thought that he would come to say hello to my daughter.

It does not bother me. I just think he probably came to say hello.

The mother of a woman who believes in ghosts claims that others who watched the video felt the presence of a man in the room who was “happy to see and hear her voice”. Others, however, were more skeptical and claimed that the “bullet” was just a dust particle that was caught in front of the camera.

I posted it online to see what people thought about it … it was just different opinions about it. I believe in the spirit world. I think I met all the people I loved and lost spiritually.

Even though she says there are moments when she wishes her neighbor Iris May could have met and she “thinks a lot about it”, it feels “good” to know that she “communicates with what.” it was”.

Ghost? Bullet? Dust particles? The reflection of something in the room? Spooky.

advertisement