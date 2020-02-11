advertisement

An elderly mother and daughter have shown that despite their age difference of 23 years, they are regularly mistaken for sisters.

The 43-year-old school teacher Joleen Diaz and the 19-year-old daughter Meilani Parks from California not only look very similar in age, but also maintain an enviable close relationship.

Single mother Joleen put her youthful radiance on an old-fashioned, clean life and said that she started taking care of her skin at the age of 12.

advertisement

“I have always lived a healthy, active lifestyle. I rarely drink alcohol, rest a lot and eat a balanced and healthy diet,” said Joleen.

RELATED: Grandma, 57, is regularly mistaken for the 34-year-old daughter

media_cameraPeople regularly think that mother Joleen Diaz, 43, left, is the sister of her 19-year-old daughter Meilani, right. Image: JamPressmedia_cameraThe mother [left] and the daughter [right] have an age difference of 23 years. Image: JamPress

“I religiously take care of my skin and wash my face every morning and before I go to bed.”

The mother and daughter have a close relationship and the teenager Meilani is flattered when people think of them as sisters.

“I don’t think she has anything against it. We are very close. We do a lot of things together – travel, shopping, training,” said mother Joleen.

“And sometimes just lay on the couch and talk.

“As she grew up, she often heard people tell me that they thought my mother was my sister.

“I was pretty young when I had her, so it’s not entirely impossible for us to be sisters.”

media_cameraJoleen says she lives a healthy, active lifestyle and rarely drinks alcohol. Image: JamPressmedia_cameraThe mother [left] and the daughter [right] enjoy a close bond and do most things together. Image: JamPressmedia_cameraJoleen said one of the secrets that she looked like her daughter when she started skin care early. Image: JamPressmedia_camera The teacher said that she washes in the morning and before going to bed to keep her age-defying appearance. Image: JamPress

“SECRET” FOR AGE-LOOKING APPEARANCE

Joleen also said one of the secrets for her was that she looked as old as her daughter, who started skin care early.

“Of course, sun protection is key in California,” said the California mother.

“I use sunscreen every day, even on cloudy, rainy days. I also use a vitamin C serum day and night. “

Joleen started Meilani according to the same strict routine.

“Good skin gives me confidence, even on days when I don’t look so good,” she said.

media_cameraJoleen, left, pictured with mother Joanne, middle, and daughter Meilani, right. Image: JamPressmedia_camera In addition to the products, Joleen believes that a generally relaxed attitude is also the key to a youthful life. Image: JamPress

In addition to the products, Joleen said, a generally relaxed attitude is also key to staying youthful.

“I’m pretty pragmatic and try not to worry too much about the past or anticipate future worries.”

Joleen and her partner broke up by mutual agreement 13 years ago – but the family still get along and go on vacation together regularly.

“I live a fairly simple life and am happy with what I have,” said Joleen.

Despite her youthful appearance, Joleen is not one who goes to clubs or parties with her daughter.

“Meilani and I have never celebrated or celebrated together. And I do not foresee that we will do that in the near future. “

media_cameraJoleen is not part of going to clubs or parties with her daughter. Image: JamPressmedia_cameraBut the two do other things together, from shopping to training. Image: JamPress

“I did my part in both – nowadays I prefer to stay at home, have a nice cup of hot tea and watch a good movie.”

Social media users have shared their confusion with many in disbelief about the reality of the relationship.

“If you’re your mother … you’re officially the hottest mother in the world!” An Instagram user commented on a photo of the teen-looking mother.

“Are you really a mother?” Asked a second stunned user, while another said: “Who had whom at that time?”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Mum, 43, confused with teen daughter

advertisement