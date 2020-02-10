advertisement

The auction of a character who was at home in Malvern was canceled just two days before the scheduled date after receiving an offer that was too good to strike back.

The elegant stone villa at 25 Dover St, which was advertised at a price of $ 1.15 million, was due to be auctioned off on Saturday, but was sold the Thursday before after receiving two strong offers.

Harcourt’s VennMillar sales agent Stephen Venn said the winning offer was simply one that sellers couldn’t refuse.

“It sells well above the price,” he said

“We had two offers and both were very tempting. So the providers said,” Let’s sell the best offer we can get. “

The house, which was the second most sold property in South Australia on realestate.com.au last week, had 101 groups during the three-week sales campaign, including those who returned on repeat visits. Among them were families, professional couples and reducers. The house was eventually sold to a couple.

“We are finding that there is a shortage of high quality real estate in high quality areas and we have noticed this in recent months,” said Venn.

“This was a beautiful house with lots of real original features, and there is a strong market for that.”

The villa, built in 1910, was behind a secure fence with electric gates on a 650 m² block in a cul-de-sac. It had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, several living areas, a free-standing studio with a kitchenette, a gazebo covered with wisteria, and a pool.

The characteristic features included original wooden fretwork, two fireplaces, high decorative ceilings and lead light windows.

According to realestate.com.au, the average property price in Malvern is $ 1.275 million.

