advertisement

A hunter from a city cut off by Australian bushfires is putting his own life at risk to save koalas and other wildlife.

Patrick Boyle shared a photo of himself and a koala he pulled from the charred scrubland of East Gippsland on Instagram on Friday.

Like many others, his solo mission was due to a lack of resources and labor in the communities hardest hit by angry bush fires.

advertisement

“I immediately found a burnt koala, which I brought straight back to the animal shelter. It was really remarkable how quickly I found koalas, ”he said to Stuff.co.nz.

“I have found eight or nine who have been saved so far. I found over 10 dead and about five living and healthy.”

You can find more information on the Bushfire crisis on our live blog.

The 22-year-old hunter was the first to admit on breakfast television that his hobby made him an unlikely hero.

“I am a hunter – I am one of the last people others expect to help these animals,” he said today.

media_camera Drivers are encouraged to look for injured wildlife in fire-stricken cities. Image: Facebook – Mallacoota Wildlife Shelter

Boyle told today’s hosts that his decision to stay behind was not a difficult one at all.

“Like most people, I feel that the bushfire threat has come and gone. The front was and is and has burned a lot of the city, ”he said. “I feel safe here now.”

The Mallacoota native praised his community and their cleanup.

“Everyone only does what they can,” he said. “Good mood in the air, even though so much has been lost.”

media_cameraPatrick Boyle is celebrated as a hero because he stayed behind to save wildlife. Image: Instagram.

The 22-year-old urges people to donate to the Mallacoota Wildlife Shelter, which is actually just someone’s home, so the injured wildlife can recover from the catastrophic fires in East Gippsland.

“The place is full of koalas and other wildlife in the lounge and garden,” he told Stuff.co.nz.

“They have very little resources, so any help people can provide is great.”

Originally released as “Bushfire Survivor”, the incredible storyline goes viral

advertisement