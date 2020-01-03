advertisement

Around 300 people are now on board HMAS Choules as mass evacuation efforts continue in Mallacoota.

After entering the port area, the evacuees received a welcome message before being taken to the canteen areas.

Many hugged crew members entered the ship when the emotions of the past three days took their toll.

The trip to Westernport takes approximately 20 hours.

The ship is expected to set sail today at around 5 p.m.

Passengers on board the HMAS Choules. Another shipload of evacuees arrives.

Lieutenant Commander Arron Convery, HMAS Choules Executive Officer, said: “Once the people are on board, our mission is to provide them with a safe haven.

“You will be well looked after.

“It is very different, but we are trained for this scenario.

“The main response from people was gratitude.

“There have been a lot of emotions and hugs.”

Evacuees gather in the mass hall. Chefs ready to feed the people. Crew on the bridge.

Two Army LARC V-boats – ships with wheels that allow them to roll in and out of the water at high speed – are used in the operation.

Those with young children and pets formed the first wave of the evacuees.

Elly and Damien Koster went with their four children and dog.

“We wanted to get out before Saturday,” said Ms. Koster.

Crew and family help others on board. Evacuees are brought to the HMAS Choules in smaller boats.

“The most important thing is to be safe. We want to protect the children. “

The first two boats left the quay at 8:40 a.m.

The first evacuated people were families with young children and people with pets.

You will be taken to a smaller ship before the majority of the people are transferred to HMAS Choules.

Up to 50 people were also flown out yesterday.

The remote coastal town has been hit by the fires. The extent of the fires is not yet known.

LIFE ON BOARD MV SYCAMORE

The Melbourne man, Jonty Smith, is among 60-70 people on the MV Sycamore, a training ship that has left Mallacoota.

Mr. Smith’s mother and stepfather stayed on the beach in town, hoping to take two cars off the road in the coming weeks.

“We are on the right track,” said Mr. Smith.

“We are probably about 66 here plus crew.

The cabin for evacuees. Evacuees were greeted by heavy smoke. Around 70 people are on board.

“There are enough beds and cabins for all of us, so it’s very comfortable.”

Mr. Smith said it was a “long trip” that would arrive in Westernport around 10am tomorrow.

We are taken to Somerville, where we are either picked up by family or friends, or bus transfers to Melbourne are offered, ”he said.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has confirmed that 28 people are no longer reported as bushfires burn across the state. “We are very concerned about their well-being,” said Andrews on Friday morning. The announcement comes after Mr. Andrews confirms a second death as a result of the flames. A state of disaster has been declared in the state. Picture: News Corp Australia

THE PLAN

■ Thousands are still stranded in Mallacoota

■ People will be evacuated to HMAS Choules from Friday

■ The ship can carry up to 1000 people per trip

■ Probably two trips, a third may be required

■ School-age children can leave the ship, but families with babies and toddlers must be flown out

■ HMAS Choules sails to the western port on the Mornington Peninsula. The trip is expected to take 20 hours.

