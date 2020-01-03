advertisement

Seattle Pizza Restaurant employees mugged in “terrible” robbery

Police in King’s County, Washington, are asking the public for help identifying a man who attacked an employee after robbing at White Center, Seattle, Southside Pizza, and Gelato. The King County Sheriff’s Office said a man had gone through the back door of the pizzeria into an office where an employee, known by the local media as Brittany Brophy, was counting money. The video shows the suspect attacking Brophy while trying to take a bag of money before escaping on foot. MPs who responded to the emergency call could not find the man. The King’s County Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as black, over two meters tall, with a black winter hat, black sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike sandals. Credit: King County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

