Scene near the Cu Nim Sliding Club near Black Diamond where two people died in an accident. Friday, July 26, 2019.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

An anti-collision sensor was not working on a plane that crashed into a plane that had crashed, killing two men south of Calgary last summer, federal investigators say.

Experienced glider pilot Allan Wood, 68, died along with Adam Leinweber, 18, during a training flight at Cu Nim Gliding Club near Black Diamond on July 26 last.

A Transportation Safety Board (TSB) probe report released Monday concluded a collision avoidance device known as a Cessna 182N-mounted PowerFLARM was not working when the powered aircraft crashed into the plane at an altitude of about 700 meters above ground.

She had released the slide from her catch line 34 seconds before the crash that sent the Schleicher ASK 21 glider submerged to the ground after calming its vertical and horizontal stabilizers.

“The slider went into a dive from which he was unable to recover and hit the ground in a near-vertical stance,” the report states.

“Both (the occupiers) were wearing parachutes at the time of the incident.”

Despite suffering bovine and propeller damage, her pilot managed to land Cessna safely.

The investigation determined that PowerFLARM would not have worked properly for much of 2019, with the club’s unofficial daily log saying that it was running intermittently or not at all as of March 22.

“These defects were not recorded in the aircraft travel registry, although required by the regulations,” the TSB concluded.

Without the device, proper communication with the glider would not be possible, he added.

“The PowerFLARM Portable installed on the glider would not have provided any traffic information to the glider’s flight crew about the position of the towing plane,” she says, adding purely visual precautions are not enough.

“No pilot saw other aircraft in time to avoid a mid-air collision, in part because of the inherent limitations of the principle of visibility and avoidance.”

Transport Canada does not monitor slide clubs because they are not mandated to hold a flight training unit unit certificate, the TSB report noted.

And Canada’s not-for-profit Soaring Association has no power to regulate or enforce standards among its members, she added.

“The SAC recommends that the sliding clubs conduct a safety audit and submit the completed audit form to the association every three years,” the TSB said, noting that the last such Cu Nim audit was conducted in November, 2016.

At the time of the collision, the Tug Pilot had 740 hours of experience flying single-engine aircraft and completed an annual Tug Pilot skill flight last March.

Instructor Wood had accumulated about 900 hours of glider flight time.

Student glider pilot Leinweber had nearly 27 hours of instructional flights under his belt, dating from July, 2017.

