The decades-long murder of Malcolm X, the leader of civil rights, is under review after a Netflix documentary is released.

The Manhattan prosecutor announced that the case would be released just a few days after the worldwide release of the six-part Netflix documentaries, Who Killed Malcolm X?

The prosecutor is working with the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that works to relieve those who have been wrongfully convicted.

Malcolm X was murdered on February 21, 1965, when he was speaking at the Audubon Ballroom in New York at the age of 39. His wife and children were present when the shots were fired.

In 1966 three men were sentenced and sentenced to life imprisonment. These men were Muhammad Aziz, Mujahid Abdul Halim and Khalil Islam.

Although Halim admitted to being involved in the attack, he claimed that Aziz and Islam were innocent. He also claimed to know the four other parties involved, but initially refused to identify them.

In the winter of 1977-1978, Halim submitted two separate affidavits that Aziz and Islam were not involved in the attack, including details of the plans that followed and the names of those whom he declared responsible.

You can download the Who Killed Malcolm X? below:

Despite Halim’s written testimony, the case was never reopened. 81-year-old Aziz is still struggling to clear his name while Islam passed away in 2009. Both men have maintained their innocence through the many years since Malcolm X’s death.

Who Killed Malcolm X?, Originally broadcast on Fusion, focused on Aziz and Islam, and historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad raised new questions about what actually happened on that fateful Sunday morning.

Danny Frost, DA spokesman for Manhattan, said in a statement:

District Attorney Vance met with Innocence Project representatives and an associate attorney on the subject.

He has determined that the prosecutor’s office will launch a preliminary investigation into the matter to inform the law firm of any further investigative steps.

We are grateful that District Attorney Vance quickly agreed to review the conviction of Muhammad Aziz.

Given the historical significance of this case and the fact that our client is 81 years old, we are particularly encouraged that Mr. Vance has commissioned two highly respected prosecutors, Peter Casolaro and Charles King, to work on this re-investigation.

[…] Mr. Casolaro has done exceptional work on the Exonerated Five and Mr. King is an experienced member of the Conviction Integrity Program. We look forward to working with them to ensure that justice happens.

Many questions about the attack are still open. What is known, however, is that although physical evidence linked Halim to the crime, there was no physical evidence to imply Aziz or Islam.

Aziz also had an alibi and is said to have been at home with leg injuries at the time of the murder. In the document, Aziz remembers the news of Malcolm X’s death on the radio while he rested his leg.

Who killed Malcolm X? can now be streamed on Netflix.

