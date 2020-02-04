advertisement

“Rough politics in the game” a day to commemorate fallen firefighters

The newly elected Green Leader, Adam Bandt, behaved like a “banshee” and “kidnapped” what was actually a solemn day in Parliament, according to Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt, in memory of the nation’s fallen firefighters.

On Tuesday, Parliament cleared disruptions to dedicate its first day to the victims of the bush fire crisis.

The House of Representatives, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has submitted condolences to approve the thousands of Australians who lost their homes due to the crisis and the 33 people who lost their lives.

“The speeches should be respectful, should be about the dead and those who have done so much to keep us from getting worse,” said Mr. Bolt.

Talk like Prime Minister Scott Morrison, said Mr. Bolt.

Instead, opposition leader Anthony Albanese decided to “incorporate somewhat improper policies and advance his global warming agenda.”

“Bandt used this festive day not only to claim that global warming is causing fires and deaths, but to blame Morrison himself,” said Bolt.

