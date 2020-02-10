advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia announced on Monday that it has not yet decided to start a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which was missing almost six years ago with 239 people on board.

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport said it had received no new credible evidence to start a new search.

“However, the ministry will review any new evidence it officially receives,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

On Sunday, the Australian News Corp. reported that a new search could possibly be conducted this year based on new evidence showing that the aircraft may have landed in an area adjacent to the previous Indian Ocean search area.

News Corp reported that US exploration company Ocean Infinity was in talks with the Malaysian government to conduct a new search with no discovery and no fee.

Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Infinity, said that “no new search is imminent”, but the company continues to work with experts to find out where a new search could be started.

“The Malaysian government has rightly set a high standard before engaging in this discussion,” Plunkett said in a short email statement.

“It was and remains our position that we hope to be able to offer our services to the Malaysian government again in the future.”

Flight MH370 became one of the greatest aviation secrets when it disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Malaysia, China, and Australia canceled a two-year, $ 200 million ($ 130 million) underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2017 after finding no trace of the aircraft.

A second three-month search led by Ocean Infinity also ended in May of the following year.

By Joseph Sipalan

