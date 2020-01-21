advertisement

PENANG, Malaysia – Malaysia has returned 150 plastic waste bins to 13 mostly rich countries since the third quarter of last year. The Environment Minister warned on Monday that those who want to make the country a dumpster in the world “can dream of it”. “

Unwanted garbage shipments have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are resisting.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers should be returned by mid-year.

Yeo said the successful return of a total of 4,120 tons of waste has been enforced in key Malaysian ports to prevent waste smuggling and close more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.

Of the 150 containers, 43 went to France, 42 to the UK, 17 to the USA, 11 to Canada, 10 to Spain and the rest to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka. and Lithuania, said their ministry.

She said the Malaysian government had not paid a single cent because the cost of returning the waste was entirely borne by the shipping companies and companies responsible for importing and exporting the waste.

Yeo said talks with U.S. authorities are underway to take back another 60 containers this year. Canada has 15 more containers, Japan 14, the UK 9 and Belgium 8 out of 110 more containers that are still being held in Malaysian ports, she said.

“If people want to see us as the world’s dump, dream of it,” Yeo told reporters during an inspection at a port in northern Penang.

Yeo said the government will introduce an illegal plastic import action plan next month that will help the various authorities coordinate enforcement and speed up the return of waste.

“Our position is very firm. We just want to send the waste back and just want to send the message that Malaysia is not the world’s landfill, ”she added.

