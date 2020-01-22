advertisement

The Malaysian government shipped 11 plastic waste containers back to Canada as the country takes a tough stance to try to keep illegal waste out of its shores.

But Canada is piling up on how much trash is being returned by other nations, as developing countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines are demanding that the world’s richest nations stop using it as landfill.

Malaysian Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin held a news conference in Penang port on Monday to say that Malaysia had taken the “unprecedented” step of shipping 150 waste containers, mostly plastic waste that cannot be recycled, again in 13 countries, including Canada, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain and Japan.

“The Malaysian government is serious about combating the import of illegal waste as we do not want to be the world’s garbage bin,” she said.

Yeo said Malaysia has not paid for any of the waste to be returned, saying it has all been paid for by the exporters or shipping companies involved. The Canadian authorities would not say whether the federal government was bearing any costs for Malaysian shipments.

Last spring, Canada spent more than $ 1.1 million to bring 69 waste containers illegally shipped across the Pacific from the Philippines after spending nearly six years trying to persuade the Philippines to dispose of them there.

Canada finally agreed to return it after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war on Canada and cut diplomatic ties until debris returned.

Duterte’s numerous comments on the subject drew worldwide attention to the global trash issue, and several other countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia, also reported illegal shipments of foreign waste to their ports as well.

Lady Canada spokeswoman Gabrielle Lamontagne said in an email recently that “the government of Canada has made positive progress with (the embassy) in Malaysia to repatriate waste to Canada.”

She said there is additional work in progress to gather information about illegal shipments of waste going overseas, but could not provide further information. Environment Canada confirmed “a number” of containers arrived in Vancouver from Malaysia in December and January, but turned to the Canadian Press at the Canadian Border Services Agency for more information about them.

A CBSA spokesman, Judith Gadbois St-Cyr, said the agency could not provide any information about them, citing confidentiality for the companies involved. She said the CBSA had no information on where and how the waste was disposed of after returning to Canada.

NDP environmental critic Laurel Collins, a British MP from Colombia, said the federal government owes Canadians an explanation of where the waste is going and what is coming back. But she said Canada should also stop exporting fertilizers entirely.

“We should never send our waste to other countries,” she said.

Canada is part of an international treaty requiring permits to ship waste to countries that consider it a hazardous substance. No single permit has been issued since 2016, although multiple shipments of Canadian waste have been discovered at foreign ports.

Global recyclable trade is not new but everything changed in 2018 when China closed its doors to most plastic waste as it was the world’s largest importer for years. China had once imported much of the plastic used in the world to be melted and reused in its manufacturing plants. But China complained that many of the plastic waste was contaminated with regular waste and costs had increased to outweigh the benefits.

With China out of the game, countries like Canada suddenly had to find new places to ship their recycling because there are very few home markets for the material. Canada has only about a dozen companies that recycle or burn waste plastics in the country.

A recent report completed by Deloitte for Environment in Canada reported that only about nine percent of Canadian-made plastic waste has been recycled. Most of the rest ends up in landfills, while a small amount burns for energy. Deloitte said Canada could keep 90 percent of its plastics out of landfills by 2030 with an investment of between $ 4.3 billion and $ 8.6 billion to implement new regulations and build more than 160 new recycling plants.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

