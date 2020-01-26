advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported a fourth case of coronavirus infection late Saturday, just a few hours after it announced its first confirmed cases.

The newly identified virus can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases. It is still unclear how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

Department of Health Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest case was a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China, who was part of a tour group that took a bus from Singapore to the southern state of Johor on Wednesday.

The man had a fever the next day and sought treatment in a hospital in Johor. Tests by the Malaysia Crisis Preparation and Response Center confirmed that he had the coronavirus, Noor Hisham said.

“He is currently suffering from a fever and cough, but his condition is stable,” said Noor Hisham in a statement.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad had previously announced three confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in three Chinese nationals, the first of which was reported in Malaysia.

The three were related to a 66-year-old man who was confirmed in Singapore to test positive for the virus.

The infected people were a 65-year-old woman who is the man with the virus in Singapore and her two grandchildren aged 11 and 2, Dzulkefly said.

The three were hospitalized in Kuala Lumpur and were in a stable condition, the minister said at a press conference.

Malaysian airports said they have tightened the screening of passengers and crew members arriving from China at gateway airports across the country to minimize the potential spread of the virus.

By Joseph Sipalan

