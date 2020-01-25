advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia confirmed three cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, the first in the Southeast Asian country.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three people were Chinese nationals and related to the 66-year-old man, who was considered positive for the virus by the Singapore health authorities.

The newly identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases. It is too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

The infected people were a 65-year-old woman, the wife of the man infected with the virus in Singapore, and her two grandchildren, ages 11 and 2, Dzulkefly said.

The three were admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment and were treated in a stable condition, the minister said at a press conference.

In a separate statement, Malaysia Airports said that the screening of all passengers and crews arriving from China at gateway airports across the country has been tightened to minimize the potential spread of the virus.

By Joseph Sipalan

