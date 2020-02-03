advertisement

President-elect of Malawi Arthur Peter Mutharika is sworn in for his second term by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda (L) and Agnes Patemba (R) High Court and Supreme Court Clerk at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre after controversial election marred by allegations of fraud and electoral fraud (PHOTO / Agencies)

LILONGWE – The Malawi Constitutional Court on Monday overturned last year’s presidential election results, citing “widespread, systematic and serious” irregularities, including the heavy use of corrective fluid to alter the outcome.

A new vote will take place within 150 days, the court said in its unanimous decision, stating in the end that it hoped the decision would “not destroy the nation”.

The two main opposition candidates contested President Peter Mutharika’s narrow electoral victory, alleging that irregularities had affected more than 1.4 million of the 5.1 million votes cast.

Months of sometimes deadly unrest followed the announcement of the election results.

The president and the electoral commission acknowledged certain irregularities but considered that they were insufficient to influence the outcome of the elections.

Many have listened to the fate of the Court as a list of multiple irregularities, from the liberal use of the Tipp-Ex correction fluid which “considerably undermined” the integrity of the vote to the absence of signatures on certain result forms. . The court asked the country’s parliament to assess whether the electoral commission can conduct the new election.

The judges even challenged the electoral system, saying the results suggested that no one was elected by majority in accordance with the Constitution, citing definitions of majority and plurality of dictionaries. He ordered parliament to meet within 21 days to propose a new law to guide the new elections.

Mutharika was declared the winner of the May Malawi election with 38% of the vote, followed by Lazarus Chakwera with 35% and former Vice President Saulos Chilima third with 20%. The other four candidates collectively obtained nearly 6%.

